Mesa Red Mountain collected a solid win over Tucson Rincon in a 63-45 verdict during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Recently on Feb. 3, Tucson Rincon squared off with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
