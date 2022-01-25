Miami takes down Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 57-21

Miami's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 57-21 win over Tucson St. Augustine Catholic at Miami High on January 25 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Miami faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Tucson The Gregory on January 20 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
