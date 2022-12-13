 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morenci manhandles Tucson Santa Rita 64-11

Morenci's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-11 win over Tucson Santa Rita in Arizona boys basketball on December 13.

Recently on December 5, Tucson Santa Rita squared off with Avondale St John Paul II in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

