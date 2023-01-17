 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Chandler Prep sews up Tucson St. Augustine Catholic in slim triumph 62-54

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chandler Prep didn't mind, dispatching Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 62-54 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 17.

Recently on January 12, Tucson St Augustine Catholic squared off with Tempe Prep in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

