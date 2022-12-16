 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Kearny Ray sews up Tucson Catalina in slim triumph 49-41

Kearny Ray swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Catalina 49-41 on December 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 10, Kearny Ray faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Tucson Catalina took on Douglas on December 7 at Tucson Catalina High School. For a full recap, click here.

