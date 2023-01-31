Needlepoint: Thatcher sews up Tucson Palo Verde Magnet in slim triumph 49-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Thatcher's locker room after a trying 49-47 test with Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 31 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson San Miguel . For more, click here. Thatcher took on Tucson Catalina on January 24 at Tucson Catalina High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…