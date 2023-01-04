Needlepoint: Vail Cienega sews up Tucson Ironwood Ridge in slim triumph 67-64

Vail Cienega found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Tucson Ironwood Ridge 67-64 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 30, Vail Cienega faced off against Chandler Arizona College Prep and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Henderson Green Valley on December 22 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For more, click here.
