Nerve-racking affair ends with Catalina Foothills on top of Vail Cienega 60-56

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Catalina Foothills nipped Vail Cienega 60-56 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Marana and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Sunnyside on December 1 at Vail Cienega High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
