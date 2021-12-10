Nerve-racking affair ends with Tucson Cholla on top of Tucson Pueblo Magnet 44-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tucson Cholla nabbed it to nudge past Tucson Pueblo Magnet 44-43 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 10.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Cholla faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Rio Rico on December 3 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For more, click here.
