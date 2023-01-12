 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nerve-racking affair ends with Tucson Sahuaro on top of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 60-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tucson Sahuaro didn't mind, dispatching Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 60-51 at Tucson Sahuaro High on January 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Sahuaro played in a 47-34 game on February 5, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 5, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with Tucson Pueblo Magnet in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News