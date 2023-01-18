Never a doubt: Tucson Marana breezes past Tucson Desert View 84-6

Tucson Marana scored early and often to roll over Tucson Desert View 84-6 in Arizona boys basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Desert View faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 6 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For results, click here.
