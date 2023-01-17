Never a doubt: Tucson Mica Mountain breezes past Douglas 80-46

It would have taken a herculean effort for Douglas to claim this one, and Tucson Mica Mountain wouldn't allow that in an 80-46 decision in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Douglas took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 9 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.
