 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Tucson Mica Mountain breezes past Douglas 80-46

It would have taken a herculean effort for Douglas to claim this one, and Tucson Mica Mountain wouldn't allow that in an 80-46 decision in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 17.

In recent action on January 12, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Douglas took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 9 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News