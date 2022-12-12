Never a doubt: Tucson Pueblo Magnet breezes past Casa Grande Vista Grande 65-38

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Pueblo Magnet put away Casa Grande Vista Grande 65-38 on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
The last time Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Casa Grande Vista Grande played in a 69-64 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 5, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Douglas in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…