No pain, no gain: Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union overcomes Tucson Santa Rita 48-34

Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union collected a solid win over Tucson Santa Rita in a 48-34 verdict during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Tucson Santa Rita and Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union played in a 76-43 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 5, Tucson Santa Rita squared off with Avondale St John Paul II in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
