No pain, no gain: Tucson Palo Verde Magnet overcomes Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 67-49

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet had its hands full but finally brushed off Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 67-49 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian played in a 73-66 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Queen Creek ALA Ironwood and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Empire on January 13 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For results, click here.
