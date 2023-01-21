No pain, no gain: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian overcomes Winslow 68-58

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop Winslow 68-58 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Queen Creek ALA Ironwood. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.