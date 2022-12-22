No pain, no gain: Tucson Rincon overcomes Nogales 51-33

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Rincon spurred past Nogales 51-33 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Nogales and Tucson Rincon faced off on January 21, 2022 at Nogales High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Nogales faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Rincon took on Catalina Foothills on December 16 at Tucson Rincon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
