No quarter given: Tucson Salpointe Catholic puts down Rio Rico 71-44

No quarter given: Tucson Salpointe Catholic puts down Rio Rico 71-44

Tucson Salpointe Catholic's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rio Rico 71-44 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 4, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Rio Rico took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on February 7 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.

