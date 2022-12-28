No quarter given: Tucson Sunnyside puts down Nogales 76-54

Tucson Sunnyside stomped on Nogales 76-54 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Nogales squared off with February 1, 2022 at Nogales High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 22, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Sahuarita and Nogales took on Tucson Rincon on December 22 at Nogales High School. Click here for a recap
