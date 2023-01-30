 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nogales darts by Tucson Desert View in easy victory 81-56

Nogales recorded a big victory over Tucson Desert View 81-56 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 30.

In recent action on January 23, Nogales faced off against Vail Cienega . Click here for a recap. Tucson Desert View took on Sierra Vista Buena on January 23 at Tucson Desert View High School. For results, click here.

