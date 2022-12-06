 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nogales Lourdes Catholic overpowers Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in thorough fashion 77-36

Nogales Lourdes Catholic showed top form to dominate Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind during a 77-36 victory for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 6.

Last season, Nogales Lourdes Catholic and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with January 26, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with Duncan in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News