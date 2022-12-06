Nogales Lourdes Catholic overpowers Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in thorough fashion 77-36

Nogales Lourdes Catholic showed top form to dominate Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind during a 77-36 victory for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, Nogales Lourdes Catholic and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with January 26, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with Duncan in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
