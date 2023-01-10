 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nogales paints near-perfect picture in win over Tucson Ironwood Ridge 64-40

Nogales' river of points eventually washed away Tucson Ironwood Ridge in a 64-40 cavalcade in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 28, Nogales faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Vail Cienega on January 4 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News