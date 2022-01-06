Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro escapes Tucson Pueblo Magnet 85-79

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro posted a tight 85-79 win over Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 6 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 27, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Winkelman Hayden and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Metairie Country Day on December 28 at Metairie Park Country Day School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!