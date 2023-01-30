 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro narrowly edges Tucson Sahuaro in tight triumph 56-48

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Sahuaro 56-48 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Sahuaro faced off on February 5, 2022 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet . For more, click here. Tucson Sahuaro took on Sierra Vista Buena on January 20 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News