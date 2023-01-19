Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells in seat-squirming affair 52-49

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro didn't flinch, finally repelling Tucson Flowing Wells 52-49 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 19.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 12 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. Click here for a recap.
