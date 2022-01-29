Oro Valley Immaculate Heart flies high over Patagonia Union 63-41

Oro Valley Immaculate Heart dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-41 victory over Patagonia Union on January 29 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 24, Oro Valley Immaculate Heart faced off against Tucson Desert Christian and Patagonia Union took on Tucson Desert Christian on January 20 at Patagonia Union High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!