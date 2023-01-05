Over and out: Mesa Desert Ridge punches through Tucson Marana 82-51

Mesa Desert Ridge put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Tucson Marana for an 82-51 victory on January 5 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 27, Mesa Desert Ridge faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Lakeside Blue Ridge on December 31 at Lakeside Blue Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.
