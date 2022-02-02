Over and out: Oro Valley Immaculate Heart punches through Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 58-37

Oro Valley Immaculate Heart offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson St. Augustine Catholic with an all-around effort during this 58-37 victory on February 2 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off against Miami and Oro Valley Immaculate Heart took on Patagonia Union on January 29 at Oro Valley Immaculate Heart High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!