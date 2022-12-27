Parker blitzes Sahuarita Walden Grove in dominating victory 69-49

It was a tough night for Sahuarita Walden Grove which was overmatched by Parker in this 69-49 verdict.
Recently on December 15, Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with Tucson Tanque Verde in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.