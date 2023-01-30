 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patagonia Union paints near-perfect picture in win over Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 74-19

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Patagonia Union did exactly that with a 74-19 win against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Patagonia Union and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off on January 12, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 25, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Tucson The Gregory . For more, click here. Patagonia Union took on Tucson The Gregory on January 20 at Patagonia Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News