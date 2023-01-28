 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phoenix Day School For The Deaf survives taut tilt with Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 39-35

Phoenix Day School For The Deaf survived Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in a 39-35 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 28.

Last season, Phoenix Day School For The Deaf and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with January 22, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Phoenix Day School For The Deaf faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind took on Elfrida Valley Union on January 24 at Elfrida Valley Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

