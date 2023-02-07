Phoenix Horizon Honors showed it had the juice to douse Tucson St. Augustine Catholic in a points barrage during a 58-31 win in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 2, Tucson St Augustine Catholic squared off with Chandler Prep in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.