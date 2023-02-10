Phoenix North called "game" in the waning moments of a 74-61 defeat of Tucson Marana in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 10.

In recent action on February 3, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Mountain View. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.