Powerhouse performance: Bisbee roars to big win over Tucson The Gregory 66-40

Bisbee left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Tucson The Gregory from start to finish for a 66-40 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Bisbee and Tucson The Gregory squared off with December 10, 2021 at Tucson The Gregory School last season. Click here for a recap

