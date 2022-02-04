 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian roars to big win over Benson 67-33

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Benson during a 67-33 blowout at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on February 4 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 28 , Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared up on Safford in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

