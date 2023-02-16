Yes, Prescott looked relaxed while edging Tucson Salpointe Catholic, but no autographs please after its 61-54 victory on Feb. 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 10, Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared off with Mesa Eastmark in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.