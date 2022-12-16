Pretty portrait: Tucson Ironwood Ridge paints a victorious picture in win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 58-44

Tucson Ironwood Ridge charged Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and collected a 58-44 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 8, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Rincon on December 8 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. Click here for a recap
