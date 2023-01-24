Pretty portrait: Tucson paints a victorious picture in win over Tucson Sunnyside 68-49

Tucson put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tucson Sunnyside 68-49 on January 24 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson took on Catalina Foothills on January 20 at Tucson High School. Click here for a recap.
