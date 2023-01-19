Pretty portrait: Vail Cienega paints a victorious picture in win over Tucson Salpointe Catholic 55-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Vail Cienega spurred past Tucson Salpointe Catholic 55-45 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 12 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For more, click here.
