Putting it all together: Phoenix North Valley Christian overwhelms Tucson The Gregory 52-27

Phoenix North Valley Christian's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Tucson The Gregory 52-27 at Phoenix North Valley Christian Academy on January 19 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
