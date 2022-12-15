 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Tucson Desert Christian overwhelms Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 78-15

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind to claim this one, and Tucson Desert Christian wouldn't allow that in a 78-15 decision in Arizona boys basketball on December 15.

In recent action on December 9, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Duncan and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind took on Nogales Lourdes Catholic on December 6 at Nogales Lourdes Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

