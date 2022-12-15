Putting it all together: Tucson Desert Christian overwhelms Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 78-15

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind to claim this one, and Tucson Desert Christian wouldn't allow that in a 78-15 decision in Arizona boys basketball on December 15.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.