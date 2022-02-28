Razor thin: Gilbert Mesquite earns tough victory over Tucson Salpointe Catholic 64-58

Gilbert Mesquite upended Tucson Salpointe Catholic for a narrow 64-58 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for the Lancers, who began with a 30-13 edge over the Wildcats through the end of the first quarter.

Gilbert Mesquite's shooting darted to a 35-34 lead over Tucson Salpointe Catholic at halftime.

Gilbert Mesquite jumped to a 51-44 bulge over Tucson Salpointe Catholic as the fourth quarter began.

