Razor thin: Phoenix Horizon Honors earns tough verdict over Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 53-48

Phoenix Horizon Honors topped Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 53-48 in a tough tilt during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 16, Tucson St Augustine Catholic squared off with Tucson The Gregory in a basketball game. For results, click here.
