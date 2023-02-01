Razor thin: Tucson Cholla earns tough verdict over Tucson Mountain View 58-54

Tucson Cholla showed its poise to outlast a game Tucson Mountain View squad for a 58-54 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet . Click here for a recap. Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Mountain View on January 23 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…