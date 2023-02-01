Razor thin: Tucson Cholla earns tough verdict over Tucson Mountain View 58-54

Tucson Cholla showed its poise to outlast a game Tucson Mountain View squad for a 58-54 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 1.

