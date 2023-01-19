 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rio Rico comes up short in matchup with Tucson Mica Mountain 57-41

Tucson Mica Mountain tipped and eventually toppled Rio Rico 57-41 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 9, Rio Rico faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 12 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.

