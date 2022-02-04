Rio Rico edges Sahuarita Walden Grove in tough test 60-52

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rio Rico nabbed it to nudge past Sahuarita Walden Grove 60-52 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Rio Rico on January 27 at Rio Rico High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!