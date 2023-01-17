Rio Rico outlasts Sahuarita in topsy-turvy battle 64-54

Rio Rico grabbed a 64-54 victory at the expense of Sahuarita on January 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
Last season, Rio Rico and Sahuarita squared off with January 7, 2022 at Sahuarita High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Rio Rico faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 12 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.