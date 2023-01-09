Rio Rico rains down on Tucson Amphitheater 58-42

Rio Rico tipped and eventually toppled Tucson Amphitheater 58-42 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Rio Rico and Tucson Amphitheater squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Rio Rico squared off with Tucson Mica Mountain in a basketball game. For results, click here.
