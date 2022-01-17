Ruh-Roh, Tucson Salpointe Catholic shuts down Tucson Cholla 66-42

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson Salpointe Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-42 explosion on Tucson Cholla in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Cholla took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 7 at Tucson Cholla High School. For a full recap, click here.
