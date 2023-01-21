Safford soars over Tucson Catalina 61-40

Safford showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Catalina in a points barrage during a 61-40 win at Safford High on January 21 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Safford and Tucson Catalina played in a 87-24 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Safford faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Tucson Catalina took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 13 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For results, click here.
