 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Safford soars over Tucson Catalina 61-40

Safford showed it had the juice to douse Tucson Catalina in a points barrage during a 61-40 win at Safford High on January 21 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Safford and Tucson Catalina played in a 87-24 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Safford faced off against Tucson San Miguel and Tucson Catalina took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 13 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's big for us': Arizona guards Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa look back on Wildcats' win over UCLA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News